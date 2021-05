Whether the square is real or an illusion, cats are drawn to them. As the keeper of a feline friend, you know they will turn any small space into a cat cube. However, if you needed scientific confirmation, Science Direct released a study aptly titled, "If I Fits, I Sits." The study was done during the coronavirus pandemic, as participants watched their cats at home and took notes and videos on how their cats interacted with the Kanizsa square visual illusion.