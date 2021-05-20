Stadia may make its retail debut at upcoming NYC Google Store
Google’s upcoming retail store in New York City may mark the first time Stadia and its hardware are sold in an in-person store. One of the benefits of Stadia is that you don’t need to buy anything to try it out, as the Stadia Controller is fully optional, and the service offers fully free-to-play games. That said, the Stadia Controller — also available in the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Chromecast Ultra — offers reduced latency and a genuinely great video game controller.9to5google.com