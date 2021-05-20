Stadia may make its retail debut at upcoming NYC Google Store

Google is notorious for its many projects, some of them very expensive and some of them even involving partners and customers that rely on such products. When Google launched its own game streaming platform, it wasn’t surprising that some regarded Stadia with uncertainty, especially about its future. Despite all the worrying news of late, Googler Nate Ahearn says that Stadia is “alive and well”, which is what you’d expect to hear from Stadia’s developer marketing lead.