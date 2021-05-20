Muscle Shoals Drummer Roger Hawkins Dead At 75

Lloyd Price, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind such classic hits as “Personality” and “Stagger Lee,” has died at the age of 88. Price’s death was confirmed by his widow, Jackie. “I am so touched by the outpouring of love and tribute for the passing of my husband Lloyd Price, who passed peacefully on May 3, 2021 at Schaffer Extended Care in Westchester County, N.Y.,” she explained to Billboard. “Lloyd’s music crossed many boundaries and carried him to all corners of the world. He got the nickname ‘Mr. Personality’ because of his biggest hit but he also earned that name because he was charismatic, generous, smart, funny, talented with a very kind heart. I am so grateful for everyone who loves his music and have precious memories of his many songs. From the deepest part of me thank you, love to all.”