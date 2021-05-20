newsbreak-logo
Muscle Shoals Drummer Roger Hawkins Dead At 75

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Hawkins has died at 75, as confirmed by a post on the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation’s social media page. As AL.com reports, he passed away after an extended illness due to various health problems that included chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Hawkins was one of the members of the famed...

www.stereogum.com
