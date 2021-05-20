newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Sanders moves to block $735 million arms sale to Israel, citing deadly conflict in Gaza

By Seamus McAvoy
VTDigger
 1 day ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders in March 2020. Photo by Mike Dougherty

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced legislation Thursday to block a $735 million weapons sale to Israel, citing its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution is the latest Sanders effort to address the conflict, which has wrought destruction in Gaza, home to about 2 million Palestinians. It would require a simple majority to pass the Senate, but it would take a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress to overcome a possible veto by President Joe Biden.

Congress learned of the weapons sale May 5, about a week before an escalation in the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza.

“At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Sanders said in a written statement.

A similar resolution was introduced Wednesday in the House by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Mark Pocan, D-Wis.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas this month has been the bloodiest since 2014 . Israeli air strikes and rocket attacks have killed an estimated 230 Palestinians — including 65 children — and displaced tens of thousands more . Rockets fired by Hamas have killed at least 12 Israelis.

“I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Sanders said. “We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

Sanders became one of the first members of Congress to call for a cease-fire in a statement issued May 11. He condemned “government-allied right-wing extremists in Jerusalem” and called for an end to “provocative and illegal settlement activity.”

Sanders later targeted what he called the authoritarian regime of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an essay published last Friday in The New York Times.

“In this moment of crisis, the United States should be urging an immediate cease-fire,” Sanders wrote. Sanders argued that the United States, under the Biden administration, “must uphold international standards of human rights consistently, even when it’s politically difficult.”

Sanders also spoke Wednesday on the Senate floor , calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. Through a spokesperson, he declined an interview request from VTDigger.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Vermont’s other U.S. senator, Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., supported Sanders’ attempt to block the arms sale. A spokesperson for Leahy did not respond to a request for comment.

The third member of the state’s congressional delegation, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., did not directly weigh in on Sanders’ resolution, but he said such arms deals should be suspended until a lasting cease-fire agreement was in place.

“We need an immediate and sustained ceasefire from both sides to prevent further violence,” Welch said in a written statement. “This conflict has already killed too many and caused incalculable human suffering. Until there is an enforceable and lasting ceasefire we should suspend consideration of the recent arms sale to Israel.”

Welch said that the underlying issues driving the conflict also had to be addressed, “but a ceasefire comes first.”

Leahy was among the senators who in 2019 introduced resolutions to block 22 separate arms deals involving more than $8 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Leahy later called then-President Donald Trump’s stance on Saudi Arabia an “utter failure to grasp” American values.

Welch introduced legislation in 2018 to halt military aid and block future weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, shortly after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“For too long the United States has blindly supported a Saudi government engaged in a horrific campaign against the people of Yemen,” Welch said at the time . “It is long past time to stop military assistance and the sale of arms to this brutal dictatorship.”

Trump vetoed three of the resolutions to block arms deals later in 2019. Congress has never managed to block an arms sale through a joint resolution, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Leahy and Welch have joined with other lawmakers in recent days in calling for an immediate cease-fire between the Israeli government and Hamas.

Welch was one of 137 House Democrats who signed a letter addressed to Biden on Wednesday, which called on the president to push for a cease-fire between the two groups.

Biden did eventually demand a de-escalation Wednesday, in a marked change in tone from his earlier statements. Opposition to the conflict has intensified among many lawmakers, including those who have supported Israel in the past.

The Israeli government and Hamas are reportedly close to a cease-fire agreement following a vote Thursday night by Israel’s Security Cabinet. The cease-fire could go into effect as early as Friday, but similar agreements have previously fallen through .

Correction: An earlier version of this story omitted a portion of Rep. Welch’s statement addressing the proposed suspension of the arms deal.

Correction: An earlier version of this story omitted a portion of Rep. Welch's statement addressing the proposed suspension of the arms deal.

Montpelier, VT
VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
Related
Foreign PolicyAmnesty International USA

United States Must Halt Arms Sale to Israel and Commit to Ending Violations in Gaza

Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) supports joint resolutions in the House and Senate, introduced by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, to block the United States’ pending $735 million weapons sale to Israel. Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Gaza targeting residential buildings and family homes, in some cases killing entire families. These attacks may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be investigated. By planning to supply hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Israel, the United States government stands to help carry out war crimes and kill or injure more people with U.S.-made precision guided missiles. The U.S. must halt this arms sale, as well as commit to reviewing Israeli forces’ use of U.S.-manufactured weapons and other aid to commit human rights violations, pursuant to the Leahy Laws.
Middle EastIola Register

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
Middle EastFox News

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying weapons to Gaza

The head of the Palestinian resistance movement thanked Iran for supplying military support and financial backing during the recent conflict with Israel in a televised address Friday. Just hours after Israel and Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a chief figure in Hamas, gave a warning that it...
Foreign PolicyIJR

AOC, Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib Introducing Resolutions To Block Weapon Sales To Israel

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are endorsing policies to minimize Israel’s ability to fight back against attackers. On May 5, the Biden administration notified Congress that it was approving a $735 million arms sale to Israel, according to The Washington Post. That was five days before Hamas began sending what has since become more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, triggering Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza. That formal notification triggered a 15-day period for Congress to object.
Middle EastKOMU

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several. It pushed ahead Thursday despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.
Middle EastWashington Post

Cease-fire finds parts of Gaza a shambles and renewed tensions in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV — As a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants held into Friday evening, attention shifted from the 11-day conflict to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, potential political fallout for Israel’s embattled prime minister and renewed tensions in Jerusalem. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots”...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Israel-Hamas cease-fire goes into effect, life returns to Gaza

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas went into effect early Friday and appeared to be holding in its initial hours after 11 days of violence that left hundreds dead. In Gaza, Palestinians celebrated the truce in the streets while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon.
Middle EastCourier News

Israel approves unilateral cease-fire in Gaza offensive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Thursday announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the cease-fire after a late-night meeting...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza ceasefire

Israel and Hamas will have reached a ceasefire agreement to end 11 days of violence in Gaza Strip, bringing a halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.The two sides entered a “mutual and simultaneous” truce from 2am on Friday local time (11pm GMT), Hamas said, after Israel’s security cabinet agreed to put an end to heavy bombardment which has killed more than 230 Palestinians.Media in Israel quoted one official describing the truce as "quiet in exchange for quiet". Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the fighting was to halt immediately, but in the countdown to 2am Palestinian rocket salvoes continued...
POTUSNPR

Israel-Palestinian Fighting Takes A Vast Toll In The Gaza Strip

The White House says President Biden gave Israel's prime minister an expectation yesterday. He told Benjamin Netanyahu that he wanted to see a de-escalation in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza. Israeli strikes continued overnight. We begin our coverage with NPR's Jackie Northam, who's in the southern Israeli town of Sderot near the Gaza Strip. Hey there, Jackie.
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…
Middle EastINFORUM

Israel and Hamas begin truce, and Gazans celebrate

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators, and U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to salve the devastated Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid after the worst fighting in years. Palestinians, many of whom had spent 11 days...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden hails ceasefire, vows to rebuild Gaza and restock Israel’s Iron Dome

President Biden on Thursday endorsed an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — while vowing the US would help rebuild Gaza and restock Israel’s missile defense system. Biden condemned the militant group Hamas and said he spoke six times during the two-week conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu —...
Foreign PolicyRepublic

The Latest: Sanders leads effort to stop arms sale to Israel

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading a long-shot effort to halt a $735 million arms sale to Israel as Democrats in the U.S. Congress raise mounting concerns about the violence in the Middle East. The Vermont senator introduced a resolution on Thursday to block the weapons transfer. A...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Omar says Facebook refusing to take down 'hate speech' ad

Facebook is refusing to take down an ad that Rep. Ilhan Omar ’s staff is calling inaccurate and disparaging to Muslims, according to the Minnesota Democrat’s office. Omar’s office has requested that Facebook remove an ad paid for by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that features Omar’s face on Hamas rockets and says, “When Israel Targets Hamas Rep. Omar calls it an ‘act of terrorism.’"
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

AOC, Tlaib seek to block U.S. arms sale to Israel amid fighting with Hamas

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Marc Porcan have introduced a resolution to block the sale of $735 million of precision-guided weapons to Israel amid continued fighting against the Islamist group Hamas. And Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Thursday introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. “For decades,...