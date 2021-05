This season was a perfect storm for the Pinecrest boys golf team, and it gave a perfect close to the high school career of senior Jackson Van Paris. “They went undefeated and worked through COVID and all the restrictions we had and came out on top,” coach Lynn Beechler said. “I’ve seen almost all the teams gel, but this one was a special gel because they all grew up in this area. When Jackson Van Paris joined the team, he was already friends with Jackson Bode and we all just gelled immediately.”