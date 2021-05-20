Here's The Definitive Best Method Of Fixing A Stripped Thread
We’ve all been there. You’re tightening a bolt into a threaded hole and it’s a bit harder than usual, and then the whole thing goes loose like the metal threads turned to cream cheese. Oops. You’ve cross threaded, over-tightened, or simply stripped the threads right out of the hole. That’s a big oops. Fear not, it’s possible, if not super convenient, to fix it. But what’s the best method? You’ve probably heard of the options. You can drill and re-tap, you can drill and helicoil, you can drill and time-sert, or you can just say fuck it and slather some JB Weld into the hole. Which one is going to hold?jalopnik.com