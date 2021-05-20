6 Habits for Better Mental Health

If there’s one thing (among many) that this pandemic has taught us, it’s the need to cultivate a healthy state of mind. Mental health is a branch of wellbeing that deserves more attention; what we feel determines how we feel. We’re encouraged to take off from work if we have a fever or stomachache, so why aren’t we taught to validate our emotions and take our thoughts more seriously? Mental health is tantamount to physical health: we cannot have the latter if we don’t have the former because there exists an unbreakable bond between mind and body. All things begin and end in the mind.