Let Loki walk you through his whole MCU history in 30 seconds… more or less

Disney+’s Loki is coming early next month, and if you’re the one person on the planet who has avoided the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe but wants to jump in for the first time with a spin-off series about Thor’s brother getting in trouble for stepping outside of the regular timeline in one of the movies, star Tom Hiddleston has put together the perfect thing for you: a 30-second primer on everything Loki has done in the MCU from the first Thor movie to Avengers: Endgame. Of course, though you won’t know this because you’re somehow new to all of this, Loki is famous for being a big liar and he does some classic Loki lying in this 30-second clip—as spoiled by the fact that it’s well over 30-seconds long.