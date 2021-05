RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from the rape and murder of 42-year-old Robyn Runs Above of Manderson. A Grand Jury formally charged Marlon Little Bald Eagle, 58, with an array of crimes including felony murder and the alternative charges of second degree rape or third degree rape. The felony murder indictment is considered appropriate when a death occurs during the commission of a felony. Being indicted on both second or third rape stipulates that a person may be convicted of one charge or the other, but not both.