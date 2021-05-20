newsbreak-logo
Military

Biden vows to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system in response to Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden confirmed that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin at 2 a.m. Friday local time – 7 p.m. Thursday night EST. “Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that Israel has agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire to begin in less than 2 hours,” Biden said from the White House late Thursday. “The Egyptians have now informed us that Hamas and other the groups in Gaza have also agreed.”

americanmilitarynews.com
