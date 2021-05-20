Biden vows to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system in response to Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Fresh violence has broken out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem just 12 hours after a ceasefire was announced to end the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Israeli security forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians shortly after Friday prayers. Palestinians, who were holding a celebratory demonstration at Al-Aqsa and waving Palestinian flags, threw stones at officers.There was no immediate reports of injuries but security forces arrested a number of Palestinians.It was not immediately clear what set off the trouble.Violence at the holy site was a main trigger for the Gaza conflict.Yussef al-Hassan, a 22 year...