MLB

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey suspended for three games

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s game at Target Field.

The announcement was made Thursday by Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of on-field operations.

In addition, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed fine due to Duffey’s actions. Baldelli was scheduled to serve his suspension in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader vs. the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

The suspension of Duffey had been scheduled to begin Thursday, but he has elected to appeal and will be eligible to play until that process is complete.

The White Sox were up 15-4 on the Twins on Monday night when Mercedes missed a “take” sign on a 3-0 offering from Willians Astudillo, a utility player who pitched the ninth to save bullpen arms. Mercedes swung and hit a solo home run in Chicago’s 16-4 victory.

Minnesota won Tuesday’s game, 5-4. Duffey pitched a third of an inning, throwing five pitches and giving up no runs and no hits. He was 0-2 with a 4.40 earned-run average entering Thursday.

