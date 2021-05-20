newsbreak-logo
Little Traverse Conservancy Educating Students Through Nature

By Kevin Hodge
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
During the pandemic, Little Traverse Conservancy has been giving students an opportunity to get out of the classroom and experience nature first hand.

It’s something Education Specialist Sarah Koetje says doesn’t happen enough. “I think a lot of kids don’t spend a ton of time outside anymore so I think allowing this to be incorporated in their day, having nature be apart of school, has been really powerful,” said Koetje.

The organization takes students out to nature preserves, and even behind their own school, to show them what’s in their own backyard. “Our biggest focus, I would say this school year has been trail building which has been incredible,” said Koetje. “Just seeing the kids take private ownership over the land.”

“We connected it to another trail, basically cleaned it up moved all the leaves out of the way, sticks anything that’s sticking out of the ground,” said Gavin Goldman, an 8th grader at Alanson Schools.

However, they don’t just learn about trail building. “I learned how to make a little snack thing for animals,” said classmate, Matthew Teachout. “It had some cereals on it, fruit, nuts, and it all stuck together with peanut butter.”

Fellow student Danie Osier said getting out in nature is something he frequently looks forward to. “It’s so much fun getting to hang out with my friends outside, especially with the whole mask thing all year long,” said Osier. “It’s a chance to get the masks off and hang out with friends outside.”

The Conservancy plans to continue helping educated students across Northern Michigan.

Traverse City, MI
