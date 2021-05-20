newsbreak-logo
Red Wings sign SHL standout Jonatan Berggren to 3-year entry-level deal

By KyleWiiM
wingingitinmotown.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Yzerman has inked another one of his prized prospects to their entry-level contract, this time, it’s SHL standout Jonatan Berggren. Berggren is coming off a searing-hot campaign with the SHL’s Skellefteå AIK — a promising sign that his bout with some previous injuries are behind him. The 20-year-old winger posted 45 points (12-33—45) in 49 SHL games this season — putting him comfortably in the league’s top-10 scorers.

Bernier wants to extend with Red Wings - update Jonatan Berggren signs ELC

Yzerman has signed Jonathan Berggren To his ELC. The 2018 draft, to Ken Holland’s credit, may have ended up being very important to this club’s rebuild. Berggren was drafted just 3 spots after Veleno, but as a center may have surpassed JV. At 20 (21 in July) Berggren posted 12 goals and 33 assists (45pts) in 49 games in the SHL this year. It will take some time to see how he looks on North American ice, but whether he plays in Grand Rapids or Detroit, this is a young player worth the watch.
Berggren’s ELC Another Positive Sign for Red Wings Future

The Detroit Red Wings announced the signing of defenseman Eemil Viro Wednesday. On Thursday evening, the Red Wings announced that forward Jonatan Berggren has been signed to an entry-level deal, signaling that the rebuild continues to chug forward. Berggren Had an Excellent Season in Sweden. Berggren was a revelation in...
Wings Sign Defenseman from Pennsylvania

ABERDEEN, SD (AberdeenWings.com) – The Aberdeen Wings have signed defenseman Luke Amell, from Mars, PA to a tender. The 6’4”, 190 lb. right-hander spent this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA U18 program. This past season Luke had three goals and four assists in eleven games played. “Luke...
Stephen Strasburg tosses 4 1/3 shutout innings in Red Wings 2-1 loss

Stephen Strasburg tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a rehab start but Buffalo rallied in the 7th inning to send Rochester to its fifth straight loss, 2-1, Sunday afternoon in Trenton, NJ. Strasburg got better as the game went on. He fell behind 3-1 to the leadoff hitter before getting...
Red Wings 5, CBJ 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and the Detroit Reds Wings rallied with three goals in the second period to beat the Blue Jackets 5-2. Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno and Danny DeKeyser also scored in the second period for the Red Wings.
Kraken make first signing, ink Luke Henman to 3-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken signed the first player in franchise history Wednesday after agreeing to terms with free agent center Luke Henman on a three-year entry level contract. Henman, 21, currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He will complete the...
Detroit Red Wings

Veleno has been added to Detroit's active roster ahead of Friday's game versus Columbus. Veleno is expected to center the Red Wings' second line and top power-play unit Friday. The 21-year-old rookie has gone scoreless through four appearances with the big club this season. May 2, 2021 07:13 PM. Red...
New York Islanders sign forward Reece Newkirk to three-year, entry-level deal

EAST MEADOW. N.Y. -- The New York Islanders have signed forward Reece Newkirk to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Islanders announced the signing of the 20-year-old Western Hockey League product on Thursday. Newkirk had nine goals and 18 assists in 24 games during his fourth season with the Portland Winterhawks....
Calvin Thurkauf Signs Multi-Year Deal In Switzerland

If it was unclear about where Calvin Thurkauf stood in terms of his future with the Columbus Blue Jackets, it isn’t anymore. After spending the 2020-21 season on loan with his hometown club EV Zug, Thurkauf has opted to stay in his native Switzerland for the long haul. Fellow National League club HC Lugano has announced a three-year deal with the young forward, ensuring that he won’t be returning to Columbus any time soon, if at all.
Kraken sign 1st player, Luke Henman, to entry-level deal

The Seattle Kraken completed their first-ever player transaction. Luke Henman inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the expansion franchise, the Kraken announced Wednesday. It's a standard two-way deal. The 21-year-old center is in the midst of the QMJHL playoffs with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He's scored six goals in seven postseason...
Windsorite Selected Red Wings Superfan

UPPER DECK MY MVP CONTEST WINNER HEATHER PETRIE OF WINDSOR NAMED RED WINGS SUPERFAN. Upper Deck was searching for the biggest hockey fan in North America, and for the second straight year is running the My MVP contest. Earlier this week, Heather Petrie of Windsor, Ontario was selected from a final field of five candidates and named as the Red Wings Superfan and Team MVP for the Detroit Red Wings after winning a Twitter contest. Heather took home the Team MVP title for the Red Wings as well as a $500 prize pack from Upper Deck.
Canadiens ink Harvey-Pinard to entry-level deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, beginning in 2021-22. Harvey-Pinard, 22, has played the 2020-21 season on an American Hockey League contract with the Laval Rocket and has tallied eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 32 games to date. He leads all team rookies in assists and points, and is tied for third overall on the club in plus/minus rating (+12).
Sharks extend Barabanov, sign two entry-level contracts

The 2021 regular season ends for the San Jose Sharks tonight, and general manager Doug Wilson is starting to check off some items from his to-do list, announcing the signings of Alexander Barabanov to a one-year contract extension and both Santeri Hatakka and Adam Raska to entry-level contracts this morning.
Gamethread: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Matiss Kivlenieks makes his season debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Scott Harrington and Andrew Peeke also return to the lineup, in place of Mikko Lehtonen and Dean Kukan.
The 3 Most Improved Red Wings of the 2020-21 Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Michael Rasmussen #27 of the Detroit Red Wings battles for the puck against Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Although Detroit was not...
Two-year, entry-level contract for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract (2021-22 to 2022-23) with forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. The agreement, which has an AAV of $825,000, will see Harvey-Pinard earn $750,000 per season at the NHL level. The...
Devils sign Swiss goalie Akira Schmid to 3-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. --  The New Jersey Devils signed goalie Akira Schmid on Monday to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season. The 21-year-old Schmid was the clubs fifth-round pick and 136th overall selection in the 2018 draft. At Sioux City of the United States Hockey League, he posted a 22-13-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.01 goals-against average and .921 save percentage this past season. His save percentage and goals-against average topped the USHL in the regular season.
RELEASE: Devils Sign G Akira Schmid to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract

Newark, NJ - The New Jersey Devils today signed Akira Schmid, the club's fifth-round pick and the 136th-overall section in the 2018 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Schmid, who turned 21 this...
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Waived by Wings

Pickard has been placed on waivers by the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Detroit's season is done and Pickard is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He went 2-1-1 with a 3.16 GAA and .874 save percentage in six appearances for the Red Wings in 2020-21.
5 Canadiens Teams 2020-21 Habs Can Look to for Inspiration

The Montreal Canadiens’ identity or lack thereof has come up a lot in 2020-21. After dominating opponents at the start of the season, going 5-0-2 straight out of the gates in January, the Habs stumbled under head coach Claude Julien and then his replacement Dominique Ducharme. They eventually backed into a playoff spot to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, almost in spite of themselves, losing their final five games of the season.