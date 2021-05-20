Red Wings sign SHL standout Jonatan Berggren to 3-year entry-level deal
Steve Yzerman has inked another one of his prized prospects to their entry-level contract, this time, it’s SHL standout Jonatan Berggren. Berggren is coming off a searing-hot campaign with the SHL’s Skellefteå AIK — a promising sign that his bout with some previous injuries are behind him. The 20-year-old winger posted 45 points (12-33—45) in 49 SHL games this season — putting him comfortably in the league’s top-10 scorers.www.wingingitinmotown.com