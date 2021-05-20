Red Wings sign SHL standout Jonatan Berggren to 3-year entry-level deal

Yzerman has signed Jonathan Berggren To his ELC. The 2018 draft, to Ken Holland’s credit, may have ended up being very important to this club’s rebuild. Berggren was drafted just 3 spots after Veleno, but as a center may have surpassed JV. At 20 (21 in July) Berggren posted 12 goals and 33 assists (45pts) in 49 games in the SHL this year. It will take some time to see how he looks on North American ice, but whether he plays in Grand Rapids or Detroit, this is a young player worth the watch.