Michael B. Jordan hopes “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” isn’t the last audiences will see of him as John Clark. “At the end of the day we wanted it to be a franchise, but we also know that you got to do one good movie first,” Jordan tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “You have to do a film that works. And this one works. I’m excited to see what the future holds and how we get to a ‘Rainbow Six.’”