Astronomy

Not all theories can explain the black hole M87*

By 4StateAdmin
4state.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT. As first pointed out by the German astronomer Karl Schwarzschild, black holes bend space-time to an extreme degree due to their extraordinary concentration of mass, and heat up the matter in their vicinity so that it begins to glow. New Zealand physicist Roy Kerr showed rotation can change the black hole’s size and the geometry of its surroundings. The “edge” of a black hole is known as the event horizon, the boundary around the concentration of mass beyond which light and matter cannot escape and which makes the black hole “black”. Black holes, theory predicts, can be described by a handful of properties: mass, spin, and a variety of possible charges.

4state.news
Person
Einstein
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Theory Of Relativity#Quantum Physics
