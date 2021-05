What he did: Scott had a clutch pitching performance on Thursday followed by a big game at the plate Friday as The Colony swept a 19-14-2 Frisco Lone Star squad in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series. Scott pitched a complete-game victory in a 3-2 win on Thursday, striking out seven while allowing one earned run, three hits and two walks. In a 4-1 win on Friday, Scott was 3 for 3 with a three-run homer to center in the third inning.