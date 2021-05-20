newsbreak-logo
Free parking at Montrose Harbor: It's over

By Steve Miller
Audacy
 1 day ago
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Montrose Harbor is no longer a safe harbor for free parking. Some people have been coming here for years to fish or just to walk. But now, there is no more free parking on some roads, such as Montrose Harbor Drive. “I don’t like it. I’m...

