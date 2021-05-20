newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art Hike Challenge encourages guests to visit county parks

By Johanna Miller
pajaronian.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new series of murals has been installed at Pinto Lake County Park, with the goal of encouraging more visitors to the park and showcasing local art. The murals are part of the Art Hike Challenge, organized by County Parks Friends (CPF). Guests can download a map and locate each piece, take photographs with the art and then email CPF for a chance to win a prize.

pajaronian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Murals#Mayors#Outdoor Activities#Art#Community#Lake County#Free People#The Art Hike Challenge#County Parks Friends#Guadalupe#D A De Los Muertos#Art Outdoors#Hike#Kids#Wide Open Spaces#Feature#Santa Cruz County#Artistic Frames#Prayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Art Challenge Issued

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents an art challenge for children 12 and under. “Think about what you love about the summer and paint it,” says a spokesman. Entries submitted by 5 p.m. on June 23 will receive a prize. Submit by emailing bsampson@southernpines.net. For more information, call (910)...
Putnam County, NYputnamcountycourier.com

The Arts IN PUTNAM COUNTY

Shelly Dell catches moments of beauty on paper. The watercolor landscaped aficionado is this month’s Artist of the Month at the Kent Library. Dell called it “fascinating to observe sunlight as it changes and passes through and around objects.”. ...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

14 months later, DeKalb County reopening parks and arts center

After being closed for the past 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeKalb County’s parks and other facilities are finally reopening. In a May 17 news release, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced the county’s department of recreation, parks and cultural affairs will reopen its venues over the four weeks.
Hopkins, MNhometownsource.com

Walk Hopkins Challenge encourages residents to step out and explore

Hopkins residents are discovering new things about their community as they take part in the Walk Hopkins Challenge, a city-sponsored challenge to walk the 53 miles of roadway that weaves through the community. “As a city, we wanted to create a challenge that not only prioritizes health and wellbeing but...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Reno Bike Project encouraging people to join local commuter challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s National Bike month and the Reno Bike Project (RBP) is encouraging the community to get out and ride. Reno Bike Project, Truckee Meadows Bike Alliance, Bike Washoe, and RTC have assisted in starting a commuter challenge. The commuter challenge is an easy way to challenge...
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Johnnie St. Vrain: Stephen Day Park encourages exploring

Good afternoon, Johnnie. Since the pandemic hit, I have been walking and running through Stephen Day Park. On the north entrance there are three “gate-like” monuments, each of which has a direction and a distance engraved in the sidewalk. I was wondering what those are directions to and the significance...
Theater & Dancenorthwestgeorgianews.com

County schools host Art in the Park at the MAX

May 7—The Lauderdale County School District will host an Arts in the Park event from 9 a.m. — noon on Saturday, May 8, in the courtyard at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience. The free event is open to the public, and will feature visual arts projects, along with musical...
Fort Bend County, TXFort Bend Herald

FORT BEND COUNTY USES ART EXPRESSION TO ENCOURAGE INCARCERATED YOUTH

Fort Bend County Judge KP George, District Attorney Brian Middleton, Juvenile Probation Executive Director Kyle Dobbs, Juvenile Board Chair Judge Teana Watson, and a host of Fort Bend County elected officials and educators unveiled original works of art created in collaboration with the juvenile inmates at the Fort Bend County Detention Center and Artreach, a non-profit organization that provides mentoring and art-related support for at-risk children.
College Station, TXwtaw.com

First Ever Art-in-the-Park Event

The first-ever Art in the Park event, hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club, is Saturday morning at the Fun For All Playground at Central Park in College Station. Co-chair Esther Miranda says their mission is to bring families and artists together. “To experience the outdoors through art activities....
Dolores, COthe-journal.com

Bears are visiting Dolores and county neighborhoods

Black bears are visiting Dolores and Montezuma County neighborhoods, and officials are reminding the public to store trash in bear-proof containers. In Dolores, Sheriff Steve Nowlin said bear scat has been seen on Merritt Way and on Hillside Drive in the past week. A bear attempted to get into a...
Essex County, NJwestessextribune.net

Riker Hill Art Park

RIKER HILL ART PARK was alive with activity this past Saturday morning, May 15. Amid runners, walkers, bikers, and strollers, there were two programs taking place. Shown below, Livingston resident Keith Hines, widely known for his philanthropic work for the community, speaks with Essex County Commissioner Pat Sebold during his Livingston Hydroponic Project announcement event. Pending appropriate approvals, the outcome would marry hydroponic farming with internet technology to help offset food deficit for the under-served and disenfranchised. Above, Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County (MGEC) from left, Beverly Shimada, Karen Schlam of Livingston, Kim Schafer, and Jill Ehrlich of Livingston, plant organic demonstration gardens at Riker Hill Community Garden. The Community Garden was created as part of the Art Park’s 2019 facelift. MGEC partners with Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors (LNHN) to distribute the produce grown in their organic plots to those in need. LPI Photos.
Lauderdale County, MSMeridian Star

Lauderdale County students shine at Arts In The Park

Students from all over Lauderdale County showed off their talents Saturday during the district’s Arts in the Park at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian. The event featured visual arts projects and musical and dance performances from students.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

MACA Arts in the Park moves downtown

MINOT, N.D. – After 35 years of being known as Arts in the Park, the Minot Area Council of The Arts has announced a change to this summer’s concert series. This year the event will be coming into the city. Starting June 3 through Aug. 5, every Thursday and Sunday...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Sheltifying Santa Barbara

Joy oozes through the walls of every Jeff Shelton project — the delight is in the details. From the Moroccan tile carpets of Pistachio House to the Escher-like staircase of El Jardin, the Seussian shapes of Ablitt House, and the quirky art-covered Vera Cruz building, touches of his fairy dust are sprinkled around town. The artistry and zest for life infused in Jeff Shelton’s buildings are hard to miss.
Lockport, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Canalway Challenge encourages New Yorkers to enjoy outdoors along canals, trails

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Canalway Challenge, an annual event that encourages residents to enjoy the outdoors along New York’s canals and Canalway Trails, is underway. Across the state, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor wants people to walk, run, cycle, roll, or paddle to reach goals of 15, 90, 180, or 360 miles. There is also a 1st Mile Challenge for people with disabilities.
Theater & DancePosted by
DFW Community News

Art in the Park Festival

Join us for a day of celebrating the arts at our inaugural Art in the Park Festival with over 45 local artists exhibiting and selling their work! There will be musical and dance performances, including The Bobby Falk Group, Sacred Ground Dance, Bach to Rock, traditional Indian dancers, and headlining act, Vocal Trash. There will also be a community mural painted onsite at the event as well as other hands on activities to create some of your own unique artwork. Additionally, there will be a caricature artist, a henna artist, food trucks, a "find Bob Ross" scavenger hunt, a kidz art zone, and much more!
Visual Artweyburnreview.com

Weyburn Arts Council takes up Sidewalk Chalk Art challenge

This gallery of photos shows members of the Weyburn Arts Council on Friday evening and Saturday morning at different locations around Weyburn, including City Hall and the Weyburn police station on Friday, and Jubilee Park on Saturday. They were doing sidewalk chalk art to encourage residents of all ages to get into the spirit of the challenge and do sidewalks in their neighbourhood or around the city. Members also did sidewalks by the hospital, Weyburn Special Care Home and Crocus Plains Villa. The Weyburn Arts Council invites anyone interested to do sidewalk chalk art and post photos to their Facebook or Instagram pages during the month of May.