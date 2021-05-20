Art Hike Challenge encourages guests to visit county parks

RIKER HILL ART PARK was alive with activity this past Saturday morning, May 15. Amid runners, walkers, bikers, and strollers, there were two programs taking place. Shown below, Livingston resident Keith Hines, widely known for his philanthropic work for the community, speaks with Essex County Commissioner Pat Sebold during his Livingston Hydroponic Project announcement event. Pending appropriate approvals, the outcome would marry hydroponic farming with internet technology to help offset food deficit for the under-served and disenfranchised. Above, Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County (MGEC) from left, Beverly Shimada, Karen Schlam of Livingston, Kim Schafer, and Jill Ehrlich of Livingston, plant organic demonstration gardens at Riker Hill Community Garden. The Community Garden was created as part of the Art Park’s 2019 facelift. MGEC partners with Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors (LNHN) to distribute the produce grown in their organic plots to those in need. LPI Photos.