The landscape of our workforce is changing as we are living longer. Across the OECD, the ratio of older people aged 65 and over to people of working age (15-64) is projected to reach 2 in 5 by 2050, from 1 in 4 in 2018. As the world’s population is projected to reach 9.9 billion in 2050, about 21% (2.1 billion) will be over 60 years.