The Latest: Phil Mickelson rallies after bad start at PGA

By AP Wire
Times Leader
 1 day ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Phil Mickelson rallied from a dreadful start to stay in the mix with a 2-under 70 on Thursday at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old five-time major champion made four bogeys over his first six holes and...

www.timesleader.com
