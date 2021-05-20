Nevada eviction bill picks up when moratorium ends
CARSON CITY — With the end of the state’s moratorium looming, Nevada lawmakers unveiled a bill Thursday aimed at helping renters who are facing eviction when it expires. Assembly Bill 486 would require courts to temporarily pause evictions for nonpayment if the renter has applied and has pending rental assistance. If the landlord has refused to accept rental assistance on behalf of the tenant, the court would be required to dismiss the eviction process and the renter can sue for wrongful eviction.www.reviewjournal.com