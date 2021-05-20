newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada eviction bill picks up when moratorium ends

By Colton Lochhead
reviewjournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY — With the end of the state’s moratorium looming, Nevada lawmakers unveiled a bill Thursday aimed at helping renters who are facing eviction when it expires. Assembly Bill 486 would require courts to temporarily pause evictions for nonpayment if the renter has applied and has pending rental assistance. If the landlord has refused to accept rental assistance on behalf of the tenant, the court would be required to dismiss the eviction process and the renter can sue for wrongful eviction.

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Day#State Lawmakers#State Court#Property Landlords#Federal Court#Marquis Aurbach Coffing#Assembly#Contact Capital Bureau#Wrongful Eviction#Nevada Lawmakers#Fraudulent Evictions#Federal Rental Assistance#Renters#Federal Relief Funds#Gov Steve Sisolak#Advocates#Courts#Nonpayment#Clark County#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
House Rent
Related
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

John Lee running for Nevada governor as a Republican

CARSON CITY — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is running for governor of Nevada as a Republican and will formally announce his candidacy on Monday, his campaign confirmed. Lee’s run in the 2022 election was widely expected after a heavily-publicized switch in political parties early this year. After the...
Nevada Stateknpr

Progressive Bills Stall In Nevada; Activists Disappointed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Party-aligned groups and activists rebuked leaders from their own party Friday after proposals they championed did not make it past a key legislative deadline. Proposals to limit police use of force, crackdown on housing discrimination and ban law enforcement agencies from using ticket and...
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Nevada needs 'crack down' on black-market marijuana, judiciary chairman says

A leading lawmaker in the Nevada Legislature said on Nevada Newsmakers the state's cannabis industry needs help in cracking down on black-market marijuana sales. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas and the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the lack of attention on the lucrative illegal marijuana industry has to do with manpower and priorities.
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
Nevada Statepvtimes.com

Major energy bill aims to speed green power, jobs in Nevada

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a sweeping renewable energy bill Thursday that they say will pave the path for Nevada to meet its renewable energy goals while boosting jobs along the way. Senate Bill 448, introduced in the Senate on Thursday, would “capitalize upon our regional position in the western United...
Nevada Stateknpr

Mixed Reactions To Cancellation Of Burning Man In Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada. Some businesses and tourism officials say they'll miss the economic boost from festival-goers but health officials are glad they won't contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada lawmaker calls into question the history of Native American massacres, causing backlash from advocates

State Senator Ira Hansen inside the Legislature on Friday, May 14, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Sen. Ira Hansen (R-Sparks) angered some Native advocates earlier this month when he rebutted the historical accuracy of testimony shared by tribal leaders and elders, but doubled down on his comments saying he was focused on accuracy.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools

Policy, politics and progressive commentary I’ve spent my last few years of high school advocating to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, remove police presence in our schools, and provide a better support system in schools for all of my classmates. But our calls for more counselors and less police have been met with questions of budgets, Assembly Joint Resolution 1(AJR1**) is… Continue Reading How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools The post How taxing mines could help fight systemic racism in schools appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day

CARSON CITY — Myrton Running Wolf noticed an unspoken tension not long after moving to Gardnerville as a high schooler nearly four decades ago. A member of the Blackfeet Nation who grew up in Reno before moving to the small town tucked along the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada, Running Wolf was unaware of the town’s long history of discrimination against Native Americans.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

The Native tuition waiver bill is a historic reckoning in the Legislature

The Nevada state seal inside the Legislature on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 during the sixth day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) As Riley Snyder and Michelle Rindels wrote on May 2nd, the 2021 session of the Legislature is rapidly approaching a close. Many crucial policy debates remain unfinished. Legislators’ decisions on these issues will echo in the lives of Nevadans for years to come. Despite historic mobilization from Tribal leaders and advocates of Native issues, one crucial bill remains unpassed: AB262, which would waive tuition fees for Native students in Nevada’s institutions of higher education.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

All major COVID-19 metrics for Nevada trend lower over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 542 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. It was the fifth report since the state stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.
Nevada StateUS News and World Report

Signs Say Distance Learning May Stay in Nevada Education

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.