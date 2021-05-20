newsbreak-logo
GSAPP Dean Amale Andraos Will Leave Her Current Role To Become Special Advisor To President Bollinger

By Camille Sensiba
Bwog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGSAPP Dean Amale Andraos will conclude her tenure at the end of the year. She is set to become Special Advisor to Columbia University President Bollinger this July. In an email sent to faculty and staff, President Lee Bollinger announced that Amale Andraos, Dean of Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP), will conclude her tenure on December 31, 2021.

bwog.com
