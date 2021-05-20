GSAPP Dean Amale Andraos Will Leave Her Current Role To Become Special Advisor To President Bollinger
GSAPP Dean Amale Andraos will conclude her tenure at the end of the year. She is set to become Special Advisor to Columbia University President Bollinger this July. In an email sent to faculty and staff, President Lee Bollinger announced that Amale Andraos, Dean of Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP), will conclude her tenure on December 31, 2021.bwog.com