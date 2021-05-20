newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks' Nate McMillan fined $25K for saying NBA 'needs' Knicks in playoffs

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPozY_0a6DQCFN00
Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan, shown Oct. 31, 2018, said earlier this week the NBA "wants" the New York Knicks in the playoffs. The Hawks play the Knicks in the first round. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan $25,000 on Thursday for saying the league "wants" and "needs" the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

The league said in a statement that McMillan was fined for "detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA relating to the 2020-21 playoffs."

McMillan, whose Hawks play the Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, made the comments during a Zoom call with the media Wednesday. The coach also said on the call that that's the message he delivered to his team ahead of the best-of-seven series.

"Absolutely, I've talked about that to the team a lot. Basically, I've gone as far as saying the league wants this," McMillan said. "They need this, New York, this is a big market for the league, and New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years.

"And this is a team that our league, they want to see -- there's a huge fan base -- and they want to see New York in the playoffs."

The 56-year-old McMillan added: "The league wants to see it, everybody wants to see this. Even to the fact that our [opening] game was moved to Sunday, they want to see this.

"So, yes, we have talked about that, about the advantages of this situation and some things that we're going to have to face going into [Game 1], with everyone picking New York to win and a lot of folks wanting to see New York in the playoffs. ... They've had a really good season, and I think the NBA is excited about having them back in the playoffs."

McMillan also noted that "there's going to be a lot of calls that probably won't go our way."

The Knicks (41-31) made the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season. New York is set to host Game 1 against the Hawks (41-31) on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Atlanta is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
110K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#The League#Interim Head Coach#Nba Needs Knicks#The New York Knicks#Madison Square Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers Eyeing All-Star Point Guards, Ex-Coach To Replace Stotts

Terry Stotts has been the Portland Trail Blazers head coach for nine years. The Blazers are reportedly going to fire him at the season's end. Among coaching candidates are Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups and former Blazers coach Nate McMillan. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is reportedly in the...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Andre Hunter back on Monday?

Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Washington: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) has been UPGRADED TO questionable. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. 1 day ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence. Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter played 5-on-5 today, Nate McMillan says....
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers coach Greg Foster returns after suspension

Scott Agness: Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster is back, and continues working with Goga Bitadze. They hugged before beginning pre-game warmups. There is concern about Bjorkgren's mental state. That's not to suggest he's on the verge of a mental breakdown, but league sources have told IndyStar that he has taken this hard. The losing and internal conflict has been bad enough, but his fierce, competitive nature can be a weakness as much as a strength.
NBABlazer's Edge

Report: Kidd, Billups, and McMillan among Blazers choices to replace Stotts

According to a report, the Blazers are choosing from an impressive list of coaching candidates (Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups, Brent Barry, Dave Joerger, and former Blazers head coach Nate McMillan) to replace Terry Stotts. Stotts coached in nine seasons for the Blazers, with a winning percentage of .556. He led...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Coaching issues presenting themselves all over again

The Indiana Pacers seem to have found themselves in a loop of head coaching headaches. After signing former head coach Nate McMillan to an extension in last season’s NBA bubble, in what seemed like a reward for guiding them into the playoffs in a challenging season, the organization swiftly fired him without warning after they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

LeVert's late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caris LeVert showed up motivated for work, determined to shake free from a recent funk that included one of Indiana's ugliest losses just 24 hours earlier. LeVert scored 31 points, including nine in the final 2:17, and the Pacers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 on Thursday night. 'œI...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was...
NBAJanesville Gazette

‘We can control our destiny:’ Hawks aim to avoid play-in

Many of the younger Hawks players are experiencing a new feeling, a night-and-day departure from their first few years in Atlanta — for the first time in their NBA careers, they’re playing meaningful games down the final stretch of the season. They’re trying to finish strong and get the team...
NBAmontgomery-herald.com

Pacers trying to rise above tumult to secure playoff berth

The Indiana Pacers remain in a fight to secure a playoff spot heading into the final eight days of the NBA regular season. But for as many problems as the Pacers have encountered on the court during an injury-filled 31-35 campaign, issues surfaced off the court this week as well.
NBAdarnews.com

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) -- After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can't wait to see what it's like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBAPlainview Daily Herald

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBARealGM

It's Not Easy To Be As Good A Coach As Nate McMillan

You can do better than Nate McMillan. He’s going to slow your team down, he doesn’t care about threes. Going by his nigh-anomalously consistent record over the past seven seasons, you’re almost definitely going to lose in the first round of the playoffs. But it’s not all bad, there’s a reason he keeps getting hired. You can count on Nate to teach your team proper defensive principles and reward effort on that end. He’ll get your team organized, crack down on silly mistakes. He’s boring in pressers and doesn’t pick fights with his players. Nate McMillan’s a decent coach and that’s worth something, especially to small market franchises that aren’t built around superstars. If you want someone to reimagine what your offense can be, you want Erik Spoelstra, who isn’t available. Same goes for Nick Nurse, Rick Carlisle. Doc Rivers is a big-markets-only option at this point in his career. When you bring a new skipper aboard, you’re taking a risk. McMillan’s about as un-risky as it gets. He’s a reliable pro.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

You've got to BELIEVE!

One game remains in the Atlanta Hawks regular season (5-16 vs HOU). The Southeast Division crown still up for grabs. A playoff opponent still to be determined. Home court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs quite possible. All of those scenarios seemed highly unlikely a few months earlier for a young struggling Atlanta Hawks squad.
NBAballysports.com

A coaching change and remarkable turnaround has Atlanta Hawks ready for NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are worth the price of admission. The fourth seed with a 39-31 record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, Trae Young’s name rings bells like Sunday’s at noon because he lights up stats sheets. The third-year product out of Oklahoma is averaging 25.7 points and 9.5 assists per contest all while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.