I decided to take a look at what makes up the top teams in the NFL. Of course, there are an infinite number of ways to go about trying to measure that elusive standard. And this may be a severely flawed attempt. Nonetheless, I decided to look at the PFF rankings at the different positions for the top teams that I deemed to be the Bucs, Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Rams, Ravens and I threw in the Browns at the last second. Here's what I found they all had in common (with very few exceptions).