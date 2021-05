Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes a question from the latest edition of the Powercat Podcast and turns the answer by GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald into text. This week’s question: The first question of the May 6, 2021, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, ILikePicklesCat asked at the 5:55 mark how we think Kansas State should be faring in the NFL Draft. He believes K-State should be having at least two players selected per year with one in an early round more years than not. Here is Fitz’s response as spontaneously spoken on the podcast …