Obituaries

Robin Norman

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are not sure the Hershey Company will be able to stay in business. With the passing of Robin Leigh Norman, 50, the Reese’s cup shortage should be resolved. Robin was born December 28, 1970, to a lovely couple, Betty R. Gray and the late Jerome C. Gray. She went...

www.parispi.net
Panaca, NVlccentral.com

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Emma Peterson

Mrs. Emma Peterson of Marianna, Florida transitioned to ever be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Mrs. Peterson was a member of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was owner and operator of Peterson’s Grocery. To know her was to love her. Homegoing Celebration of Life services...
Niles, MIWSJM

Emma Jean Schrumpf

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, faithful servant passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles. Services to honor Emma will take place May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to...
Chester, VAeasternshorepost.com

Javonta D. Davis

Mr. Javonta D. Davis, of Chester, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called home to eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at VCU Health in Richmond. Born in Nassawadox, Javonta was the beloved son of Christopher Davis and Tonieko and Paul McCray Jr. He was affectionately known as “Chip” by his family and friends. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the U.S. Air Force, but was unable to fulfill this duty due to his illness. When his health improved, he gained employment at Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va.
Kidssignalscv.com

Tim Whyte | Nickname from a Toddler

When I was a toddler, just learning to talk, I couldn’t enunciate my aunt’s name. “Mary Lou” is a mouthful when you’re just mastering one-syllable words. The whole family, including my mom, Mary Lou and their three brothers, thought it was adorable. I mean, all humility aside, I was a cute kid to begin with. The whole “Ga-Goo” thing just amped up the cuteness to a new level.
Obituariessearktoday.com

Judith “Judy” Claire Webb

Judith Claire (Judy) Webb of Dumas left her earthly form and progressed to her Lord and Savior who she knew well on May 12, 2021. Judy was born on October 14, 1945 in Dumas to the late J.C. and Bonnie Dancer. Judy had seven siblings, her sisters, Ginger and Jeanie that she was close to and loved so much; her brothers, Jason and Sam that were a loving part of her life; her late brother, Jimmy who she missed every day; plus, Bonnie Lou and Paul Reece that left this earth incredibly young, and she never had the opportunity to know but she always thought of.
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Sir Tom Jones needed staff to cook for him

Sir Tom Jones hired an assistant after his wife died because he "couldn't boil an egg". The 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker - whose beloved spouse Linda died of cancer in April 2016 - admitted he's helpless in the kitchen so had to bring in a new member of staff to prepare his meals once he was living alone with no one to do it for him.
Pinedale, WYpinedaleroundup.com

Book signing for Brodie

PINEDALE – Local writer and former Pinedale Roundup columnist Mary Brodie has announced a book signing for her first novel. Brodie will be at the Pinedale Library from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, to sign copies of her novel, Laura Ann and the Nazi Spy. While there, people can purchase the novel, as well as Brodie’s short story, Two Flags in the Windows.
Pierce, NENorfolk Daily News

Daniel and Cheryl Wragge

Daniel and Cheryl (Tacey) Wragge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 15. They were married in Pierce and moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they resided for 17 years, moving back to Pierce with their family in 1988. They have two sons and six grandchildren: Nicholas and Julie...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Sue Foulston obituary

My old school friend Sue Foulston, who has died aged 68 of cancer, was a fashion designer and a teacher of fashion at Central Saint Martins college of art. Sue was always thrilled at the prospect of refining raw talent, and was one of the instigators, in 1999, of CSM’s highly regarded annual White Show – in which first-year fashion students present looks made entirely from a piece of white fabric.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

Charles Andrew Phillips

Charles Andrew Phillips, 66, died the morning of Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home in Denver, CO. Charles was born in Virginia, MN, on January 27, 1955, to Robert and Dorothy (Heikkila) Phillips. He graduated from Virginia High School on June 7, 1973, and joined the United States Army two weeks later, where he was a heavy equipment repairman stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

PARSLEY - 65 YEARS

The children of Charles and Coretta Parsley are happy to announce the 65th wedding anniversary of their parents. Charles and Coretta met at the old Lighthouse Temple and were married on May 18, 1956, in that same church. They have lived in Yakima all their lives, raising four children: Wayne (Carol), Darrell, Cheryl, and Greg (Robbin). They also have eight grandkids and seven great-grandkids.
Lincoln County, GAlincolnjournalonline.com

Edith Yvonne Peeler Beckum

Edith Yvonne Peeler Beckum lived a beautiful life until the day she moved to heaven on May 14, 2021. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Greenwood Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. She became the first-born child of Alma Danner Peeler and...
Florence, KYVevay Newspapers

Florence News 05/21/2021

I didn’t get to church at Florence Sunday and really missed it. Nadine Swift went to the Florence Church Sunday and came by and got me to go to dinner with the church bunch at Mo’s. Roy and Bonnie Duckworth, Gary and Karen Wentworth, David Wentworth, Nancy Johnson and Glenda Sullivan. Happy birthday to Roy Duckworth.
Polson, MTChar-Koosta News

Jackson Keith Harrness

POLSON — Jackson Keith Harrness was born April 12, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place. He was 20” and weighed 7 lbs., 6 ozs. His parents are Amber and Jeremy Harrness of Polson. Jackson joins 3 year-old sister Allison in the Harrness home. Maternal grandparents are Gloria...
Darien, GAthedariennews.net

Allen B. Tyson

Allen B. Tyson, formerly of Jones, died Monday, May 3, 2021. The funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, May 23, on the grounds of Darien Funeral Home. A walk-through viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the funeral home. He...
Globe, AZArizona Silver Belt

Wantland family thanks community

Our family would like to thank all those who attended the Memorial funeral service for Larry Wantland. The service was held May 11, 2021 at the Historic Train Depot in downtown Globe. Thanks to Molly Cornwell for her help in acquiring the use of the facilities. We also want to...
Obituariesfurninfo.com

Greg Curry Passes Away at 55

Gregory Andrew Curry, 55, passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2021 of natural causes. It was far too early for this son, father, brother, friend, and colleague to leave us. Greg was born on September 25, 1965 in Fort Wayne, IN; and later moved to CT where he spent most of his youth. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University in RI, Class of 1988.
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Matthew Howard McGrath

Matthew Howard McGrath was just too young to be taken from his young family in a tragic accident on the night of April 12, 2021. Matt was 33. Matthew Howard McGrath was born on August 20, 1987, to first-time parents Warner and Beth McGrath at the hospital in Safford. Matt attended all his school years, K-12, in Duncan schools until he graduated from Duncan High School in 2005.
Hardin County, OHKenton Times

Edward Dick

Edward Dick, 72, of Kenton passed away at Vancrest of Ada on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jonathan Hanover officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials...