Carpinteria resident Julie LeVay has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP). LeVay brings several decades of experience in philanthropy, institutional development and strategic planning to the board. She is a founding partner of Whaley LeVay, a national consulting firm offering a full range of institutional advancement and philanthropy services to not-for-profit institutions seeking stability and growth. Before starting her own business, LeVay dedicated years of service to public and private universities and performing arts organizations as a development team member focused on fundraising for capital campaigns and program support.