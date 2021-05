JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The CCHS Choral Department will be performing Thursday evening, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell High. Masks are strongly encouraged and a donation of $5 per person would be greatly appreciated! “Please come out and support the choir and our graduating choral members,” said ​Sarah Hunley Ivey, the Choral Director for Campbell County High School. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/12/2021-6AM)