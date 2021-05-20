newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Ronny Deila says that Thiago Andrade has obtained his visa

By Christian A Smith
hudsonriverblue.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a month since New York City FC confirmed the addition of Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade to their squad. Unfortunately, in a world still dealing with COVID-19, the process of obtaining international work visas has slowed dramatically. NYCFC went through a similar conundrum with Danish left back Malte Amundsen this year where it took him two months after his signing was made official to obtain the proper paperwork to join the team.

www.hudsonriverblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Deila
Person
Talles Magno
Person
Malte Amundsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Brazilian#Danish#The Columbus Crew#New York City Fc#Manager Ronny Deila#International Work Visas#Plane#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Ronny Deila: NYCFC aren't intending to sell Valentin Castellanos

Reports have surfaced in recent days around Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras showing interest in New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, even identifying a $4 million transfer offer. But NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila has poured some cold water on that possibility – at least for now – as...
MLSnycfc.com

Five Points | A Testing Evening in Orlando

New York City FC secured a good point on the road after their 1-1 result against Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. Here’s Five Points from a trip to the Sunshine State, presented by Etihad Airways…. A Test of Character. Ronny Deila said it best after the game:. “It says...
MLSNewsday

NYCFC's offensive approach not so one-sided in 2021

In some ways, Anton Tinnerholm isn’t working quite as hard right now as last season. The good thing is he hasn’t needed to. New York City FC’s star right back often has been the linchpin of the club’s offensive strategy, truly fulfilling the role of a modern fullback as a key member of the build-up. At times in 2020, however, Tinnerholm went from being an option to the option for NYCFC to progress the ball, heavily skewing the team's attack to the righthand side.
MLSNewsday

NYCFC thrown off by no-goal call, allows equalizer in draw with Toronto FC

A referee’s call didn’t entirely cost New York City FC three points against Toronto FC, but the team's reaction to it may have been the difference. After going ahead in the second half, an early whistle on a freak deflection blew dead what should have been NYCFC’s second goal before the ball crossed the goal line. In the ensuing minutes, City lost its defensive shape, and Toronto capitalized on one of its few shots on target to level the score in a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
MLSnycfc.com

Keys to the Match | Soccer in the Sunshine

New York City FC continue their 2021 MLS campaign with a trip to Exploria Stadium to face Orlando City SC. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. Orlando City SC are having a somewhat difficult season in the striker position. The future of Daryl Dike is unclear as he continues to perform well in England with Barnsley, while new signing Alexandre Pato will miss several weeks due to injury.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

NYCFC Officially Sign Talles Magno

After only a few days of rumors, New York City FC has officially welcomed a new Designated Player to their roster. On Wednesday morning, NYCFC officially signed Brazilian winger Talles Magno for a reported $12 million transfer fee from Brazilan side Vasco da Gama. Magno is signed through the 2026 season on a Young Designated Player contract.
MLSchatsports.com

Luchi Gonzalez on Franco Jara: “Franco is our player.”

I joined my first post-game media call on Zoom with FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez after the team's gut wrenching, late game loss to Minnesota United. Luchi was understandably somber and reflective after a match in which he demanded much from his players and felt like the team deserved something from their effort, if even a point.
Soccerchatsports.com

Gregg Berhalter calls in 27 for USMNT friendly against Switzerland

The USMNT will be missing some of their top players due to injuries and cup finals when they head to St. Gallen next weekend to take on Switzerland. Still, Gregg Berhalter called in many of what he considers his A lineup when he announced his 27-player roster today. Some players...
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

USMNT: Red Bulls' star Aaron Long out for 2021 with ruptured Achilles' tendon

New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon on Monday afternoon. The injury, suffered at the end of the Red Bulls' 1-0 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, is not only a huge blow for the Red Bulls but also for the U.S. national team, which has its busiest season in years with the Concacaf Nations League, Gold Cup and start of World Cup 2022 qualifying with an unprecedented eight games over three fall windows.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

NYCFC sign Brazil youth international Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama

NYCFC have acquired forward Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama, the club announced Wednesday. Magno joins NYCFC as a Young Designated Player and signed a contract through 2026. Magno, 18, is a regular with Brazil's youth international sides and is considered a huge talent. He broke into Vasco da Gama’s first team in 2019 and has already made 61 appearances for the first team. He also has five goals in 10 appearances with Brazil’s U-17 national team.
MLSPosted by
90min

Tata Martino praises La Galaxy and Mexican players in MLS

Former MLS manager Tata Martino has praised LA Galaxy and the Mexican international players for their fantastic performances during week 5 of MLS. Martino is no stranger to these players or the league. Tata Martino joined Atlanta United FC as head coach in 2017 and led the team to the MLS Cup during his second season. Amid all the success, Martino departed MLS to join the Mexican national team.
MLSkslsports.com

David Ochoa Named To USMNT Roster Ahead Of Friendly Against Switzerland

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa has been named to the US Men’s National Team roster ahead of their friendly against Switzerland on May 30. “We felt like David [Ochoa] has a strong Olympic qualifying,” Manager Gregg Berhalter said. “We realized our goalkeeper pool lacks youth and it will be important to get him integrated as soon as possible.”