Ronny Deila says that Thiago Andrade has obtained his visa

In some ways, Anton Tinnerholm isn’t working quite as hard right now as last season. The good thing is he hasn’t needed to. New York City FC’s star right back often has been the linchpin of the club’s offensive strategy, truly fulfilling the role of a modern fullback as a key member of the build-up. At times in 2020, however, Tinnerholm went from being an option to the option for NYCFC to progress the ball, heavily skewing the team's attack to the righthand side.