Bartley to be sentenced in August

When Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder against habitual criminal George Floyd, triggering the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, there was an uncomfortable sense that the whole trial that followed was a matter of mob justice. To be sure, something appeared to be wrong in the incident, given that Floyd died in his custody, but other factors suggested a less than fair trial, nonetheless. As one commentator noted on PowerLine Blog yesterday: "There are things I really don't like--fighting the case out in the press, threatening riots unless Chauvin was convicted as charged, finding him guilty of two mutually exclusive crimes done in the same act, doctors all but ignoring the drugs in his system, and a lot more..." None of that promotes a fair trial, even if the defendant clearly has done something that appears wrong.