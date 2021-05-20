newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Bartley to be sentenced in August

By Eva Herinkova
LaFollette Press
 22 hours ago

On Monday morning, Kenneth Stuart Bartley pled guilty to two counts of vandalism less than $1,000, two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest, all of which are misdemeanors.

www.lafollettepress.com
Jefferson County, MTboulder-monitor.com

Accomplice in 2018 shooting to be sentenced

The November, 2018 shooting at a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy will move closer to resolution on Monday, May 10, with sentencing of the second of three men charged. Kolby D. Schmidt of Helena will be sentenced in the Jefferson County Fifth Judicial District Court. Last February, Schmidt pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal endangerment in connection to the shooting, the result of a plea agreement. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.
Louisville, KYwvih.com

Former Detective Sentenced

A former Louisville Metro Police homicide detective accused of coercing confessions, making up statements and ignoring exculpatory evidence in three separate murder cases was sentenced Tuesday. The accusations against Mark Handy led to four overturned convictions. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to perjury and tampering with evidence. Each charge carried...
Edwardsville, ILaltondailynews.com

Man Sentenced in Counterfeiting Case

A Florida man has been sentenced in federal court in a counterfeiting case out of Edwardsville. 47-year-old Elvin Lugo-Cales will spend 51 months in prison plus supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, use of a false passport, and aggravated identity theft. Authorities say on March...
Violent CrimesAmerican Thinker

Chauvin's sentencing 'enhancements'

When Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder against habitual criminal George Floyd, triggering the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, there was an uncomfortable sense that the whole trial that followed was a matter of mob justice. To be sure, something appeared to be wrong in the incident, given that Floyd died in his custody, but other factors suggested a less than fair trial, nonetheless. As one commentator noted on PowerLine Blog yesterday: "There are things I really don't like--fighting the case out in the press, threatening riots unless Chauvin was convicted as charged, finding him guilty of two mutually exclusive crimes done in the same act, doctors all but ignoring the drugs in his system, and a lot more..." None of that promotes a fair trial, even if the defendant clearly has done something that appears wrong.
Violent Crimesmwakilishi.com

DCI Officer Filmed Assaulting Traffic Cop in Karen Arrested

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer who was recently caught on camera assaulting a traffic police officer has been arrested. Through Twitter on Sunday, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the DCI officer is in police custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday. The police chief indicated...
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Woman sentenced for trio of charges

A Huntingdon woman was sentenced May 6 to a total of 14 months to five years in state prison on charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and terroristic threats relative to three separate incidents in early 2020. Kristin Walters, 33, entered guilty pleas to all charges and, in addition to...
Socceralbuquerqueexpress.com

Pair sentenced to life in jail for deadly R1m heist

Hosia Modiko Dipale and Percy Segoe robbed a Protea Coin vehicle of about R1 million. They were arrested following a shootout with police in Soweto. The robbery took place a week before the 2010 Soccer World Cup. Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for robbing a Protea Coin...
Congress & Courtswdiy.org

2 Men Charged With Assaulting Police In Capitol Riot Ordered Jailed Pending Trial

A federal judge has ordered two men who are charged with conspiracy for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot to be detained pending trial. Julian Khater and George Tanios have pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts against them, including assaulting an officer and conspiracy to injure an officer. The men are accused of using pepper spray on police who were defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, an assault that prosecutors say was timed to help rioters break through police lines and storm the building.
Violent Crimesourcommunitynow.com

Suzanne Morphew's Husband Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charges

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020. Barry Morphew, the husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, has just been arrested. He faces first-degree murder charges, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant, according to online court records. Throughout the nearly year-long investigation, Barry has...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Sentencings in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN — The information in Courthouse Roundup is obtained from public record. It is policy of The Express that this information will not be withheld from publication. — David Allen Styers, charged with theft, fined $650 and placed on probation for 24 months. — Phillip Alex Figart, charged with...
Violent CrimesWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Chauvin deserves the maximum sentence

Regarding "Chauvin unlikely to get the maximum," in the April 27 Courier: Any common citizen doing the same crime would get the maximum or even the death penalty for first-degree murder. He'll likely get the minimum unless BLM keeps up the pressure. I'm glad he at least got a jury that could think and reason and were more than intimidated wimps.
Sex CrimesPosted by
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Will juror's march presence impact Chauvin case?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The revelation that a juror who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict, experts say. But that's not always the case....
Sex CrimesNews Channel 25

Wrongfully convicted brothers get $75 million settlement

Two Black men were awarded $75 million for being sentenced to death for a rape and murder they didn't commit. It may be the largest settlement for a wrongful conviction in North Carolina history. Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, who both have intellectual disabilities, have been behind bars for 31...
Violent Crimeslasd.org

LA Sheriffs Custody Assistant Brutally Assaulted

LA Sheriff’s Custody Assistant Brutally Assaulted in unprovoked attack by Inmate at the Inmate Reception Center. On May 5th, 2021, An inmate at the Inmate Reception Center brutally punched a custody assistant after his left hand was unsecured from his waist chain when he asked to use the restroom. The...
Sex CrimesTimes Daily

Arrested youth detention center worker was fired, rehired

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former worker at a New Hampshire youth detention center recently charged with holding down a teenage boy during a rape was fired years before that, over allegations of physical and psychological abuse, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Support local journalism reporting...
Public Safetycwbradio.com

Eau Claire Man Sentenced for 6th OWI in Jackson County Court

An Eau Claire man charged with his 6th OWI was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Monday. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, back in August of 2018 Chris McMillan was found passed out in his vehicle at the end of a driveway. When the owner of the home woke McMillan he started to drive away and hit a parked car.