What Jesus' Death on the Cross Teaches Us About Radical Forgiveness

Forgiveness is hard, especially when we have been hurt by someone deeply. When we hand on to anger and resentment, it only increases our suffering. When we’re suffering, we can easily find ourselves in our mental prison. We need to be able to forgive others for our growth and happiness. When we hold on to our pain, we are harmed more than the offender. When we forgive, it allows us to move on without anger or contempt. There will be periods when we don’t feel like forgiving after we’ve been hurt, and we feel like we are unable to forgive. Thankfully, Jesus shows us what radical forgiveness looks like.