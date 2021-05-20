Wichita police investigate TikTok videos showing man destroying city property

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after several videos posted on TikTok show a man destroying city property and harassing wildlife. Megan Lovely, a spokesperson for the City of Wichita, said Thursday that the city was made aware of “multiple violations to the code of conduct by someone familiar with the individual posting to the TikTok account “dartymcfly_full_sends” on the following dates: May 14, 2021, May 18, 2021, and May 19, 2021.”