When it was revealed that the Phillies would be retaining RHP David Hale this past offseason, there was a collective “groan” let out by the team’s fanbase. After all, this was a player who at least played a role in the Phillies having a historically bad bullpen in 2020. While he wasn’t nearly as bad as the likes of Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, or David Phelps – he was by no means a *good* option out of the ‘pen last season.