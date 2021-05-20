newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Biden praises Israel-Palestinian cease-fire, says both 'deserve to live safely and securely'

By Lauren Egan
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday praised news of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, bringing to an end nearly two weeks of violence in the region. In a roughly three-minute speech at the White House, Biden said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed him that the country had agreed to "mutual, unconditional cease-fire to begin in two hours." Biden said that the Egyptians had informed the U.S. that Hamas had also agreed to the cease-fire.

