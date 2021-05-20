Detroit has a new electronic music-centric bar and art gallery just in time for Movement

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe organizers of Detroit's annual Movement music festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, surprised electronic music fans earlier this month when they announced a pandemic-friendly limited-capacity "Micro Movement" fest. Instead of being held at its typical spot in Hart Plaza during Memorial Day Weekend, this year's ad hoc festival will be a free event focused on local DJs, held across three venues — TV Lounge, the Magic Stick, and a new venue called Spot Lite.

