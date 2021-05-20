‘MDLNY’: Tyler Whitman Promises A ‘Vulnerable & Special’ New Season With 1st Female Cast Member Kirsten Jordan
Tyler Whitman EXCLUSIVELY reveals why ‘MDLNY’ ‘needed’ its first female cast member, Kirsten Jordan. Million Dollar Listing New York kicked off season 9 with both new and familiar faces during its premiere on May 6 — Including a cross-over moment with former RHONY star Kelly Bensimon, 53! And now, series star Tyler Whitman reveals why he’s pleased to have Kirsten Jordan join the show — he also teases some fun times ahead. “Personally, [Kirsten’s addition to the cast] was very needed,” Tyler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on May 6. “It’s exciting. I think she’s going to make all of the women out there very proud. She’s a badass.”hollywoodlife.com