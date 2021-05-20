President Biden confirms Israel-Gaza ceasefire

(Jerusalem) — It appears the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians may be nearing an end. Multiple reports say the Israeli Security Cabinet has accepted a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It’s expected to start in a matter of hours. The fighting is now in its second week and it has led to hundreds of deaths. Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said a quiet flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity was ongoing to encourage de-escalation. The White House later said President Biden spoke with Egypt’s President about efforts to make sure there was a ceasefire. Yesterday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [[ net-an-YAH-hoo ]]. He told the Prime Minister he expected a “significant de-escalation” in the fighting en route to a ceasefire.