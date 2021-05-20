newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

President Biden confirms Israel-Gaza ceasefire

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking from the White House, President Biden commended Israel for the ceasefire. He added that America backed Israel to defend itself against against terrorist groups. He said his administration would help ensure that the iron dome system would be replenished for the future.

