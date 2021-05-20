newsbreak-logo
Rota students clean beaches for Tourism Month

Cover picture for the article(MVA) — In celebration of May Tourism Month, high school students in Rota donated their time to clean the island on Monday, May 17, in cooperation with the Marianas Visitors Authority. Nineteen students of the Asian Invasion Club of Dr. Rita S. Inos Jr./Sr. High School conducted cleanups at Teteto...

Environmentlongisland.com

SOFO Cleans the Beach

"If you have ever been to the museum and spoken to any of our educators, you know how much we care about preserving the natural environment of the South Fork. The mission of the museum itself is to stimulate interest in, advance knowledge of, and foster appreciation for the natural environment. Our staff has decided that in order to uphold the mission of the museum we need to take direct action to help keep Long Island habitats healthy. That’s why we have decided to continue our “SOFO Cleans the Beach” program throughout the seasons. We hope you will join us on our mission to pick up as much trash as possible. Our plan is to go to a different beach each month and clean for one hour. During our cleaning session we will tally up what type of trash we are finding and, when we are finished, weigh it out. Over time we will be able to get an idea of the kind of trash that is washing up on our beach, and we can knowledgeably advocate avoiding those materials in the future. We’re excited to continue this program and be one step closer to our goal of keeping our hometown beaches clean. This is a free program for all ages.
Environmentislandernews.com

Looking for volunteers to clean our beaches

In addition to groups on the island, like FillABag, which regularly organize beach cleanups, the Miami-Dade County Park’s service is looking for volunteers to help combat the rising issue of coastal pollution. Volunteers are crucial to the success of these cleanup initiatives, and will earn community service hours as a...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

GCEA heads to Rota for its 1st anniversary

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers will kick off its first-anniversary celebration with a Public Private Partnership transformation project on Rota this weekend. GCEA members and officials will work with the Rota Mayor’s Office and volunteers from both the host island and Saipan in transforming the Sinapalo Basketball Court and Youth Center. The basketball backboard will be replaced, the court will be painted, and a fence will be installed, while the bleachers will be cleaned and repainted too. Repairs and enhancement work will also be done. The transformation work will begin this Friday afternoon and will conclude on Saturday, while the GCEA will host an appreciation event for volunteers Sunday morning.
Palm Beach, FLcw34.com

Local students help clean up Phipps Ocean Park in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Friends of Palm Beach had some help Saturday morning cleaning up Phipps Ocean Park. Oxbridge Academy students were shown the correct way to collect, dispose and manage the trash and medical waste. They were educated about the critical issue of trash and microplastics and their impact on wildlife in the oceans.
Thornwood, NYthehudsonindependent.com

EF Students Take Part in Clean-Up to Help Combat Climate Crisis

Students at EF Academy pitched in on Earth Day to do their small part in combatting the climate crisis and help reduce the carbon footprint in Westchester. As part of a campus-wide clean-up on the 97-acre property in Thornwood, students collected nearly 1.5 tons of garbage that had piled up over 15 years from the previous two owners of the property.
