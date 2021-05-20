Rota students clean beaches for Tourism Month

"If you have ever been to the museum and spoken to any of our educators, you know how much we care about preserving the natural environment of the South Fork. The mission of the museum itself is to stimulate interest in, advance knowledge of, and foster appreciation for the natural environment. Our staff has decided that in order to uphold the mission of the museum we need to take direct action to help keep Long Island habitats healthy. That’s why we have decided to continue our “SOFO Cleans the Beach” program throughout the seasons. We hope you will join us on our mission to pick up as much trash as possible. Our plan is to go to a different beach each month and clean for one hour. During our cleaning session we will tally up what type of trash we are finding and, when we are finished, weigh it out. Over time we will be able to get an idea of the kind of trash that is washing up on our beach, and we can knowledgeably advocate avoiding those materials in the future. We’re excited to continue this program and be one step closer to our goal of keeping our hometown beaches clean. This is a free program for all ages.