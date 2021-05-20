newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Future Has Something To Say About His Split From Lori Harvey

By T'Keyah Hayes
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some might say Future doesn't have the best history when it comes to respecting the women he's romantically linked. With a love life filled with buzzworthy drama like Future's, it's only right that people would side-eye his relationship with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the two were first linked in December 2018 when Future hinted at their relationship. The rumors later resurfaced in October 2019.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star City#Future#Dugg#Harvey And Future#Love#Buzzworthy Drama#Rapper#Atlanta#Showbiz Cheat Sheet#Magic City#Maybach#Women#Publicity#Polar Opposites#Vacation#Remorse#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesraptology.com

Future Takes Shot at Lori Harvey on New Song

Future has more to say when it comes to Lori Harvey. While the couple broke up nearly a year ago, the “Toxic King” is addressing his ex-girlfriend on a new collaboration with 42 Dugg. In the leaked snippet, Hndrxx seemingly takes a shot at Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. “Tell Steve Harvey...
MusicHOT 97

Future Fans Defend Him Over Lori Harvey Line, But Black Twitter Dragged Him!

Yesterday (May 20), a clip went viral of a track where Future took a shot at his ex, Lori Harvey. In the clip, Future rapped,. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” The song is called “Maybach” off 42 Dugg’s album Free Dem Boyz. Take a listen to a screen-grab, captured by the It’s On-Site blog:
Skin CareRefinery29

Lori Harvey’s New Skin-Care Line Is Michael B. Jordan-Approved

In the latest installment of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video seies, Lori Harvey took fans through her everyday getting-ready routine and casually dropped the news that she has a skin-care line on the way. The model, whose stepfather is television host Steve Harvey, is so passionate about skin care that she’s...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey

Ready for your daily dose of hip-hop? The homie HeadKrack delivers another segment of “Hip-Hop Spot,” giving you the latest updates happening in the rap world. The latest headlines in hip-hop include the announcement of music festivals returning — Birthday Bash ATL, here we come! — in addition to a report on how J. Cole did during his second professional basketball game in Africa and Future sending shots towards his ex Lori Harvey yet again.
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

Future Appears to Call Out Ex-Girlfriend Lori Harvey on New 42 Dugg Song – Listen

Future has an interesting subliminal mention on his new song with 42 Dugg, which began circulating online yesterday. On Wednesday (May 19), a preview of Dugg and Hendrixx's new track "Maybach," on the CMG Records artist's new album, Free Dem Boyz, which drops at midnight (May 21), made its rounds on the internet. On the record, Future appears to reference his ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey, by way of naming her stepfather, actor-comedian and TV show host, Steve Harvey.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Michael B. Jordan Is Openly Candid About His Love For Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan dished to People magazine about the status of his relationship to Lori Harvey, openly posting photos of them together since early this year. This is the first time Jordan has been public about his love life, telling the magazine that it finally felt like time to celebrate his love.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Future Raps About Lori Harvey in New Snippet Feat. 42 Dugg: Listen

Future and Lori Harvey are no longer together but the rapper is making sure he drops a reference on a song to make his stance clear. The pair dated briefly last year, going on vacations together, and with Future posting about Lori all over his social media. Lori kept her relationship with Future more on the low. The pairing seemed a bit odd to some fans and it came as no surprise to them when they broke up following months of public romance.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Lori Harvey Is the Reason Michael B. Jordan's Skin Has Been Looking So Good Lately

If you happened to notice Michael B. Jordan's skin has been glowing lately, it's all thanks to Lori Harvey and her new skin-care line. While taking us through her beauty routine in a video for Vogue on Wednesday, the model shared that she's "pretty much gotten all of the men in [her] life on a skin-care regimen," including her boyfriend, Jordan, and her dad, Steve Harvey.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Wore Custom Prada For The ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere And Set The Internet Ablaze

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are still going strong, y’all! The beautiful couple recently had an at-home date night for the virtual premiere of Michael’s new movie, Without Remorse (streaming now on Amazon Prime). Styled by Jason Bolden, the couple went all out for the virtual event wearing custom Prada from head to toe and they both looked as fine as ever!
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lori Harvey Reveals the Secret Behind Michael B. Jordan's Glowing Skin

In 2021, it's not a real relationship if she doesn't share her skincare secrets with her boo. That's certainly true for Michael B. Jordan, who apparently owes his entire skincare creed to his new girlfriend. Since they began dating, the lucky lady herself, Lori Harvey, has made her mark on the Black Panther star in ways more than one, according to her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Lori, who went Instagram official with Mbj in January, shared in her beauty vlog that she is responsible for Michael's flawless skin. In fact, she's developing her own skincare line that's coming out "very soon," because, as she put it, "Skincare is definitely one of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

​Michael B. Jordan Reveals Why He Went Public With Lori Harvey Romance: I’m ‘Happy’

After years of being notoriously private about his love life, Michael B. Jordan hasn’t held back when it comes to his relationship with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan has not been shy when it comes to publicly showing off his love for girlfriend, Lori Harvey, which is quite different from what fans are used to from the star. Over the years, the actor has been very private when it comes to his personal life, but with Lori, things are different, he says. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” Michael tells People. “I am extremely happy.”
Behind Viral Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Fans Have So Much to Say After Seeing His TikTok Full of Throwback Photos

Steve Harvey has always had an impeccable sense of fashion. The beloved Family Feud host and comedian recently took fans down memory lane with a TikTok of himself dressed to impress at various events throughout the years. Set to Outkast’s hit song “So Fresh, So Clean,” the 15-second video shows Steve wearing different suit-and-tie combinations while accepting an award, posing on the red carpet, attending the BET Awards, performing on stage and more.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Future Seems To Take A Dig At Lori Harvey On Leaked Snippet With 42 Dugg

The relationship between Future and Lori Harvey may have been a strange match-up for some, but the two enjoyed the good life while together. They often shared images of their luxurious lifestyles, jet-setting for celebratory moments that included Lori's birthday. It was just over a year ago when Future reportedly went all out for Lori's big day, an event that included flying her friends out to Jamaica for a beachside mansion party unlike any other.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Michael B. Jordan Shares One Thing 'A Lot of People Don't Know' About Girlfriend Lori Harvey (Exclusive)

The sexiest thing to Michael B. Jordan is a sense of humor -- and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, has just that. Only ET's Nischelle Turner was with the actor helping deliver fresh groceries and meals to unhoused veterans across L.A. in partnership with Village for Vets. Along the way, Jordan opened up about giving back, his new movie, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and his new girlfriend.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

B-Real Puts Steve Harvey On Blast Over Hip-Hop Hate

Cypress Hill member B-Real has earned his place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends, and as such, his words carry a certain weight. As it happens, the rapper slash marijuana aficionado recently held it down with an appearance on Tony A. Da Wizard’s Roadium Radio, where he opened up about a variety of topics. During the conversation, B-Real took a moment to issue a few choice words for comedian and notorious hip-hop critic Steve Harvey.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

OK, We're Officially Obsessed With Lori Harvey's Date-Night Style

Simply put, Lori Harvey never fails to keep us on our toes. From her high-profile relationships to her enviable beauty looks and, of course, her sexy style, Lori consistently reminds us that she doesn't come to play — and sis doesn't play fair. Case in point: her new beau, Michael B. Jordan, perhaps the most covetable arm candy in existence.