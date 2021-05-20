Future Has Something To Say About His Split From Lori Harvey
Some might say Future doesn't have the best history when it comes to respecting the women he's romantically linked. With a love life filled with buzzworthy drama like Future's, it's only right that people would side-eye his relationship with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the two were first linked in December 2018 when Future hinted at their relationship. The rumors later resurfaced in October 2019.www.nickiswift.com