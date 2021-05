FREEPORT, Maine, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor brand L.L.Bean announced today plans to continue investing in a range of organizations and initiatives focused on supporting local communities and increasing outdoor access for all. The new partners are comprised of national and local organizations who not only embody the purpose of the outdoor company - which is to ensure the wellbeing of others through time spent outside - but who also engage and support diverse communities. With nearly $30 million committed over the past decade, this year's contributions total $6 million and will be directed to initiate first-of-its kind programming for several new organizations.