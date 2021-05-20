HGTV star Nicole Curtis wins fight with Detroit's land bank over house

newsbreak-logo
Detroit — A judge has awarded a rundown property in Islandview to HGTV star Nicole Curtis, closing out a years-long dispute over the house she's been fighting to save. The Lake Orion native sued the Detroit Land Bank Authority in March to recoup her investment in the 1908 foursquare at 451 E. Grand Blvd., arguing the land bank took advantage of her when it took the deed to the house she's paid taxes on, was insuring, and had stabilized and secured.

