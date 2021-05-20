Henry Andersen named to Southern New Hampshire University Dean's List

Thomas More University Provost Molly Smith, Ph.D., has announced that following a national search Bruce Rosenthal, Ph.D., will serve as the dean of the College of Business. Rosenthal, who assumes his duties on June 16, has served as the dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio since May 2018. At Thomas More, Rosenthal plans to continue his direct engagement with students by teaching courses in his areas of expertise.