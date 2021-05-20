newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Henry Andersen named to Southern New Hampshire University Dean's List

mvariety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH (SNHU) — Henry Andersen of Saipan has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 Dean's List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

mvariety.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#Undergraduate Students#U S Students#Saipan#Dean S List#Ew1 Ew2#Ew3 Ew4#Ew5 Ew6#Snhu#U S News World Report#Full Time Students#Grade Point Average#Spring#January#Nh#Full Time Status#Online Students#Winter#Fall#Traditional Aged Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Ashland, WICourier-Express

Manno named to Dean's List at Northland College

ASHLAND, Wis. — Cecilia Manno of Brookville, a junior, has been named to the Dean’s List at Northland College for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2021 term. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale...
Columbia, MODaily Gate City

Local students named to Columbia College dean's list

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Spring 2021 Semester (January — April, 2021). The following area students earned this honor:. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Greenville, SCAndover Townsman

Nimitz woman named to President's List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Virginia Gilbert, a Sophomore English major from Nimitz, was among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, BJU offers...
Mount Pleasant, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Local students named to spring 2021 dean's list at Iowa Wesleyan University

MOUNT PLEASANT — More than 200 students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad. Criteria to be a part of IW’s Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
CollegesPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Marci on University of Alabama’s Dean’s List

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA Dean’s and President’s...
Frankfort, KYThe State-Journal

Three students earn Dean's List honors at Belmont University

Three local students were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring semester. Lucy Buchanan, Grace Smith and Grayson Thurman, all from Frankfort, earned the honor. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a...
Collegesmysoutex.com

GW grad named to Schreiner Dean’s List

Schreiner University has named Sofia Padilla of George West to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
CollegesPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Foley & Knyazhitsky Earn Dean’s List at Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is dedicated to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. The University is pleased to recognize the students who have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall 2020 semester. “The challenges of the last year have revealed the character and grit...
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

University Names New Dean of Library Services

Danianne Mizzy brings years of experience and innovative ideas to new role. Posted in: Homepage News, Press Releases, University. Danianne Mizzy, a leader in academic library innovation, has been selected as Montclair State University’s next Dean of Library Services to oversee all library departments, operations and activities, beginning July 26, 2021.
Collegeserienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University Names New President

The Mercyhurst University Board of Trustees has named Kathleen A. Getz as its 13th president, university officials announced Tuesday. She will begin her tenure on July 12, 2021. Getz replaces interim president Joseph G. NeCastro. NeCastro replaced president Michael T. Victor, who stepped down in February. Since 2015, Getz has...
CollegesPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bruce Rosenthal named dean of the College of Business at Thomas More University

Thomas More University Provost Molly Smith, Ph.D., has announced that following a national search Bruce Rosenthal, Ph.D., will serve as the dean of the College of Business. Rosenthal, who assumes his duties on June 16, has served as the dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio since May 2018. At Thomas More, Rosenthal plans to continue his direct engagement with students by teaching courses in his areas of expertise.
Bourbonnais, ILCedar Valley Daily Times

Throckmorton named to dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Illinois — Hance Throckmorton of Oelwein, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Deaundra Jeffress named to dean's list

Deaundra Jeffress was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Radford University. Jeffress, a 2020 graduation of Halifax County High School, is majoring in media studies-production technology.
Bourbonnais, ILEvening Star

Prough named to dean's list

BOURBONNAIS, Illinois — Rylie Prough of Butler has been named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2021 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
CollegesMilton Daily Standard

Bob Jones University announces dean's list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two local students were among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the dean's list for the spring semester. The list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Local students named to the list include:. • Katherine Allred, a junior nursing...
CollegesPrinceton Times Leader

Shultz name to spring dean's list

Beckett A. Schultz was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Southern Indiana. A total of 1,996 undergraduates were named to the dean’s list. Undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average (on a 4.0 system) to be named to the list. Students earning...