On this episode, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report joins the podcast to talk about his new book, ‘Built to Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever’, which just hit the shelves this week on May 4th. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Jake decided to write this book and some of the interesting conversations he had with different decision makers in this league we love. Not only do you get a peak behind the business-side of the NBA Draft, but you get specifics about some of your favorite Denver Nuggets draft picks.