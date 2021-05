The Montana Farm Bureau is applauding the Montana Legislature for passing, and Governor Gianforte for signing, bills important to agriculture into law. When the 67th Legislature came to a close April 29, many Montana Farm Bureau supported bills had been passed by the Legislature and were on their way to the Governor’s desk. The Governor has ten days upon arrival to his desk to either sign, veto, or allow bills to become law without his signature. Wasting no time, he signed three MFBF support bills on the last day, and previous to last day of the Legislative Session: Senate Bill 338 revises civil liberty laws; Senate Bill 307 revises liability limits on lawsuits for irrigation operators and House Bill 302, requires county approval to relocate bison.