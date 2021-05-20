newsbreak-logo
New York man charged with cocaine possession after in-flight disturbance

KARE 11
KARE 11
 1 day ago
MINNEAPOLIS — A New York man was arrested on Thursday after being charged with third-degree possession of a narcotic drug on a JetBlue Airlines flight earlier this month. Mark Anthony Scerbo faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000 after a flight from New York to San Francisco was diverted on May 16 after Scerbo was "acting erratically and causing a commotion," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

