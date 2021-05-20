newsbreak-logo
Leavenworth County, KS

Creek floods again

Leavenworth Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Creek flooded again Thursday in Leavenworth County following additional rain. And all of Leavenworth County was under a flash flood watch Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Stranger Creek had reached 19.18 feet in the Easton area. The creek reaches its minor flood...

