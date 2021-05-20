Creek floods again

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 1118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, or 7 miles northeast of Oskaloosa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis and Edgerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 231 and 234. Interstate 29 between mile markers 4 and 36. Interstate 635 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 9 and 39. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 213 and 226. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH