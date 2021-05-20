newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Nurse used spy camera to film 40 students using Tennessee school bathroom, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

A complaint from child services about a middle-aged man sending photos of naked women to an underage girl led investigators to a stash of secret recordings featuring dozens of students at a high school in Tennessee, officials say. The suspect — 40-year-old Leon B. Hensley — was the school nurse,...

www.star-telegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Video Camera#Prison School#Film School#Law School#Home School#Police Detectives#Nurse#Northeast High School#Cpd#Cmcss#Nehs#Hsi#Tennova Hospital#Healthcare#Single Bathroom#Students#Federal Prosecutors#Child Pornography#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Law
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Armed US Army trainee hijacked school bus with children

An armed U.S. Army trainee hijacked a school bus full of elementary school students in South Carolina on Thursday before letting the children off, abandoning the bus, and surrendering to authorities. The trainee was stationed at Fort Jackson and left the base with a rifle at around 7 a.m. local...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page

A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said. Monday’s stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where she’s facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence, records show.
Tennessee StateWBNS 10TV Columbus

Tennessee governor signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

Tennessee's Republican governor has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill Friday, cementing another policy into law in Tennessee that...
High SchoolABC13 Houston

Student allegedly fires shots in middle school, no one hurt: Police

One student is in custody after allegedly firing multiple shots inside a Minnesota middle school Monday morning, officials said. No one was hurt, and Plymouth Middle School has since been deemed safe, Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said at a news conference. The student -- whose identity was not released...
Law EnforcementNew York Post

Kindergarten teacher busted for cocaine during recess, cops say

She may be getting a long timeout. A kindergarten teacher in Virginia has been arrested while her students were at recess after a substance suspected to be cocaine was found in her desk, authorities said. Cybil Billie, 46, of Chesterfield County, was taken into custody last week at Lakeview Elementary...
Suffolk County, NYNew York Post

Long Island man used bathroom cam to spy on landlord, family, cops say

A Long Island man allegedly hid a camera inside his landlord’s bathroom and collected “private images” of her family, according to police. Cristian Marca, 37, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, Suffolk County Police said. His landlord called the cops on Thursday after finding...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Armed school bus hijacker let children go after they pestered him by ‘asking lots of questions’

An armed military trainee accused of hijacking a school bus let the children off after they frustrated him by asking too many questions, authorities have revealed.Jovan Collazo, 23, a trainee at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, got on the bus at an interstate highway on Thursday before demanding the driver divert to a nearby town.Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters at a press conference that Mr Collazo “told the bus driver that he didn’t want to hurt him”, but to drive to a town with the children on board. Mr Collazo ordered all 18 children to the front...
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rifle-Toting Army Trainee Allegedly Highjacked School Bus and Held Students Hostage

South Carolina police say they arrested an armed army trainee after he highjacked a school bus full of elementary school students on Thursday, WYFF4 reports. The man, whose name has not been released, “ran off post and escaped” from Fort Jackson training facility with a rifle, officials say. The man, still armed, hopped on a school bus that was waiting to take children to a nearby elementary school. “He told the bus driver he didn’t want to hurt anybody; he wanted him to drive him to the next town,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Some students had phoned their parents while on the bus to let them know what was happening, Lott added. The man then “got a little frustrated” after the kids had asked him multiple times whether he was going to hurt anybody and let everyone off the bus. He took over the driver’s seat and drove a few miles before he ditched the bus, leaving the gun inside. Police say they arrested him after they found him wandering through a neighborhood. The man will face multiple charges for kidnapping, officials say.
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Idaho teacher disarmed school shooter and hugged her until help arrived

When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. Parents credited the math teacher’s display of compassion with saving lives. While...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

Police in Florida have cleared an elementary school principal who was caught on camera hitting a six-year-old child with a paddle.After watching the viral video, Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden, said that from his “perspective” he “saw no crime being committed” and that it was up to the state attorney to decide whether to bring charges against the school principal.In April, the principal of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, Florida, Melissa Carter was filmed by the mother of the six-year-old girl whacking her for damaging a computer.The Clewiston Police Department is investigating the allegations and Ms Carter meanwhile has...
High SchoolPosted by
Latin Times

Elementary School Principal Caught On Camera Whacking 6-Year-Old Student

A Clewiston school principal—who’s currently under investigation for dishing out corporal punishment—might face serious consequences if proven guilty of aggravated battery of a minor. Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter was captured on camera, brutally hitting a six-year-old child with a paddle. The entire act of abuse was secretly captured...
Public SafetyPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Florida woman pretended to be high school student to gain social media followers

A Florida woman is accused of posing as a student and sneaking into a high school in an attempt to promote her social media page, authorities said. Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, a misdemeanor count of trespassing an educational institution/interference and one misdemeanor count for resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade online court records.