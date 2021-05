Trinity Academy, Shenandoah, will close its doors at the end of the school year, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown announced Friday. According to a statement released by the diocese, enrollment at the school has steadily declined. Five years ago, there were 209 students, today there are 109, and only 84 are registered for next academic year. Operating deficits at the school have grown each year, reaching $300,000 this year, and the school has exhausted its savings covering the losses.