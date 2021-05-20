Cold World: Twitter Trolls J. Cole For Airball, Zero Points In 2nd Pro Basketball Game
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. While J. Cole’s latest album, The Off-Season, earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, the mean streets of social media have been far less kind to his turn as a professional basketball player. The 36-year-old rapper has two games under his belt as part of the Patriots of Rwanda, and the stats from his latest matchup have led way to heavy online trolling.rnbcincy.com