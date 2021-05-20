newsbreak-logo
Smithfield, VA

Neo-Nazi flyer distributed in Smithfield

By Stephen Faleski
 1 day ago

A Smithfield woman found a plastic bag containing pebbles and a neo-Nazi flyer in her front yard May 18. The flyer lists a Milwaukee, Wisc., mailing address and website for the New Order, a group whose logo swaps the “O” in “Order” for a Nazi swastika. It includes a photo of a white family and the words “it is no disgrace to love your race!”

